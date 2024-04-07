BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Solar Eclipse Dark Moon Reading 8 April‘24: Break down Dogma!
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
133 views • 04/07/2024

SkyView Astrology:

Solar Eclipse Dark Moon Reading 8 April‘24: Break down Dogma!

by Katharina Bless

This might be the most important reading I ever did…. It is truly connected to the fall of the dark ones. With this powerful cluster of the 6 stars in Pisces, they will fail because the chaos they intend to create will fully backfire!

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.

Here the link to the video from Kerry K that I mentioned in my video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9IRJc2A3dg

Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings

Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

   Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

   Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17

Keywords
readingsolar eclipsedark moonreal star constellationssky view astrologybreak trough8 april 2024fall of dark ones
