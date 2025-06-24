Takeoff & return of American B-2A Spirit strategic bombers that took part in Operation Midnight Hammer against Iranian nuclear facilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Official footage of the takeoff and return of American B-2A Spirit strategic bombers that took part in Operation Midnight Hammer against Iranian nuclear facilities.
Video from last night before ceasefire that Trump talked about.
We couldn’t have made today’s “deal” without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect “hit,” late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made!!!
A ceasefire is in affect now, supposedly.