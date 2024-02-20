© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Feb 20, 2024
Putin says that Russia is firmly against placing nuclear weapons in space and is open to stepping up the work in that direction
Details: https://on.rt.com/cped
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4elid3-russia-has-always-been-against-nuclear-weapons-in-space-putin.html