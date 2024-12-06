"We do not want war with anyone" - Tucker Carlson, Lavrov interview clip

"We do not want war with anyone."

Talks of a limited nuclear strike are an invitation to a catastrophe that Russia does not want, Lavrov stated.

Kirby, responding to questions about escalation and the possibility of using nuclear weapons, said that Americans do not want escalation, and if there is any nuclear element, their European allies will suffer. In doing so, he implicitly excludes the possibility of the United States being affected.

Lavrov noted that this makes the situation somewhat more dangerous. If this mindset prevails, it may lead to reckless actions, which would be disastrous.

