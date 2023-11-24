Democrats ‘stuck’ with Joe Biden until at least the summer

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says he thinks the Democrats want President Joe Biden to not seek re-election amid poor poll results. An NBC poll positioned former president Donald Trump as the more favoured president over Mr Biden. Mr Mulvaney noted that it is too late to find a new Democrat candidate with a traditional primary. “So it is almost as if the Democrats are stuck with Joe Biden at least until summer time because that is when the Democrat National Convention takes place and that is when Joe Biden would become the official nominee,” he told Sky News host James Morrow. “After that happens, then if he steps down it would be up to the party leadership to replace him.”







