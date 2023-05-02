Moving Beyond Torah Terrorism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Scott Harwell and I for a lively discussion on the need for the ability to disagree agreeable. How do we move beyond picking up the Torah and using it as a weapon for our own view point.
To enjoy the many great discussions Scott has had with others join his channel too! / @mscottharwell
