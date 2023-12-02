Redpill: 'Elder Statesman'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corrupt Joe’s Face-Lift: a look back at this career politician’s catalogue of lies, racist remarks and scams.
Red Pill: the clips are tough to watch, but as you’re cringing ask yourself a couple questions.
* Is that the same guy?
* Are we larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors?
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (1 December 2023)