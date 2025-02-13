Second Day of Raids in Nur Shams Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces continue their military operation in Tulkarm and its camps, and for the second day, it has extended to the Nour Shams camp, where we see displacement operations from the Nour Shams camp under fire.
Interview with displaced people.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 10/02/2025
