Generation Z loves nothing more than to look at their screens. Add in the thrill of dollar signs, adrenaline-inducing trades, and the idea of getting rich quick, and we’re sold. Gen Z is embracing cryptocurrency more than any other generation, placing themselves at the forefront of the digital currency revolution.
A recent poll shows Gen Z has more crypto investors than any other generation. 42% of Gen Z investors own crypto, compared to 36% of millennials, 24% of Gen X, and 8% of baby boomer investors, the poll shows.
The trend among Gen Z is only growing stronger, with 65% of Gen Z investors planning to invest in crypto this year.
Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/analysis-gen-z-is-at-the-forefront-of-the-digital-currency-revolution/
