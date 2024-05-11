BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
100% correct, Judy has never been charged with any crime.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
128 views • 12 months ago

Mikki Willis: Snopes proclaims to be the internet's go to source for discerning what is true and what is total nonsense. Yet, one glance at their history of fact free checking tells another story. When Dr. Mikovits claimed she was arrested without a warrant and jailed without a charge, Snopes rated her statement: False.

Had they bothered to explore the arrest documents, they would have seen that indeed, there was neither a warrant nor signatures to officiate a charge. A fact that I confirmed with members of Dr. Mikovits' legal team.

Mikki Willis: Was there a search warrant?

Travis Middleton: No.

Mikki Willis: And what she ever charged?

Travis Middleton: No. Never charged with a crime

David J. Follin: 100% correct, Judy has never been charged with any crime.

----

Watch Plandemic 1: https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-1/

Keywords
arrestinnocentmikovitsplandemicmikki willisno charge
