Pop star killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1763750079427457283
Cat Janice, (31) singer and songwriter died after battling sarcoma cancer. "When we are all vaccinated, let's get back to carpooling and public transportation."
