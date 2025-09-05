BrightLearn - A Nutritionist's Guide to the Clinical Use of Vitamin B1 by Dr. Derrick Lonsdale

The podcast episode delves into the often-overlooked significance of thiamine (Vitamin B1) in maintaining energy production, nerve function, and overall health, as explored in Dr. Derrick Lonsdale's book "A Nutritionist's Guide to the Clinical Use of Vitamin B1," which suggests that many common ailments may stem from cellular energy inefficiencies due to thiamine deficiency, impacting everything from the autonomic nervous system to potentially playing a role in sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.