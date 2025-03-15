Adventist World Radio Apostasy. Utah Sunday Bill Passes In Leglislature, Awaits Govenor's Signature

Utah Legislature OKs bill that could lead to more Sunday business closures. Just in the nick of time, lawmakers approve measure, framed by its Latter-day Saint sponsor as an effort to protect religious freedom of franchisees.





On the final day of its 2025 general session, the Utah Legislature overwhelmingly passed a measure protecting franchise owners from having to operate their stores on days when doing so would conflict with their religious beliefs and practices.





Sponsored by Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, HB441 does not alter existing contracts between franchisees and their brands — from restaurant to car wash chains.





Instead, the bill, if signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox, bars brands from imposing a religious day operation requirement as a part of any new contracts between the two parties. It also prohibits brands from pressuring franchisees to accept a religious day operation requirement as part of a contract amendment or renewal.





The measure could lead to more stores closing on religious holidays, Sundays or other days of worship.





Companies found in violation can, under the proposed law that would take effect May 7, be fined between $10,000 and $50,000, depending on the total number of and timing of those violations.





'In your face': Mayor miffed at American Dream touting Sunday retail despite blue laws. A promotional email sent out Thursday by American Dream's marketing team touts that the mall is “open on Sundays," in spite of Bergen County's blue laws barring retail from staying open on that day.





“Sundays are for shopping,” reads the subject line of the email sent out Thursday, March 13. “Browse your favorite brands, shop the latest trends, and enjoy a full weekend of fun — now every Sunday.”





The decision to offer retail on Sundays effectively violates the Bergen County blue laws that date to the 18th century and which the mall is subject to, according to local officials — since it’s situated in the county.





“That’s basically rubbing it in your face, what they’re doing down there now,” East Rutherford Mayor Jeffrey Lahullier said of American Dream’s recent email promoting Sunday retail.





But American Dream spokesperson Gregg Schwartz said, "Of course we're going to market the fact that we're open Sunday. That's standard business."





"Of course we're going to promote our businesses that are open, let our customers know that they're open," he said.





American Dream, a $5 billion, 3 million-square-foot mall and entertainment complex, was built using more than $1 billion in state and local aid on state owned real estate within East Rutherford in the Meadowlands region.





Mall officials have argued that since American Dream is on state land, it’s not subject to the blue laws, for the same reason that Jets and Giants clothing and other merchandise are available for purchase at MetLife Stadium on Sundays.





Weird New Computer Runs AI on Captive Human Brain Cells. And you can buy compute on the cloud.





Adventist World Radio Removes the Muslim Call to Prayer, “Allah is the Greatest,” from their Programming. On March 14, 2024, we published the news about how Adventist World Radio Manila was adding the Muslim call to prayer, “Allah is the Greatest,” to a special month-long program about Ramadan. [1] In less than 14 hours, the Muslim lyrics and worship were removed from the church-owned platforms.





