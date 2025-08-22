Trump's Putin Peace Push: Selling Hopes, Dodging Zelensky's Demons

Is this about land—or NATO’s expansion? The answers may change how you see global power struggles. Don’t miss this eye-opening interview that pulls back the curtain on geopolitics, diplomacy, and manipulation.





Watch now and judge for yourself.





#AIManipulation #UkraineWar #TrumpPeacePlan #GlobalPolitics #NATO #WarAndPeace #TruthExposed #DiplomaticPath #WakeUpCall #FreedomFirst