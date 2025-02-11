Rare footage captures the Black Seadevil for only the 2nd time - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rare footage captures the Black Seadevil for only the second time. There was also a part 1 video.
A living black Seadevil has been filmed near Tenerife. This deep-sea predator, known for its bioluminescent lure and eerie appearance, dwells at depths of 300 to 1,200 meters.
The first live footage was captured in 2014 off Hawaii by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.
Footage from social media.