Joe Biden fumbles again in poor attempt to criticise Donald Trump
US President Joe Biden has fumbled again by referring to Donald Trump as the sitting president in a poor attempt to criticise his economic policies. Sky News contributor Kristin Tate says Mr Biden is “disgraceful” as a person meant to represent the head of the US. “I used to think it was funny for the first couple of years, but now it’s just terrifying,” she told Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny. “We have no idea if he’s actually running this country. “There is a group of people in the shadows who wheel him out while he attempts to give these little speeches and they’re in the background making all the decisions – we have no idea who those people are.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


current eventsnewspolitics

