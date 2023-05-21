The Bible states that people perish without a vision so it is important to pursue God’s vision for your life. God gave Moses the vision of removing the children of Israel from Egypt and bringing them into the Promised Land but it was up to Moses to accept and carry it out.

It is hard to maintain the vision when things don’t line up and your faith is challenged. The Israelite's became cry babies and had so much unbelief that God refused to let them enter the Promised Land and instead sentenced them to wander in the wilderness for the next 40 years. Pastor John stresses that you must find God's vision for your life and maintain it if you want to be blessed and have a great impact here on this earth. This message will cut deep into your soul and force you to examine yourself.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1231.pdf

RLJ-1231 -- MARCH 28, 2010

Stop Living in the Past Part 3: Lack of Vision

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



