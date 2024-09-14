Millions of Americans grapple with $220 billion in medical debt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14 million Americans owe at least $1,000 in medical debt, with South Dakota, Mississippi and North Carolina as the top three states. Collectively, Americans owe $220 billion in medical debt, turning medical emergencies into financial crises across the country.
