ZEROTIME Collapse of Western Civilization - Air Travel, SKYROCKETING Excess Deaths, Attack on Religi

Zerotime with Maria Zeee





March 9, 2023





This week we are joined by Former Pilot Alan Dana to discuss the systematic destruction of society, air travel, and huge numbers of airline staff being incapacitated mid-flight. Charlie Bakhos from Christian Lives Matter is being targeted by the media with false accusations as the attack on religion intensifies, and Monica Smit joins us to discuss a new campaign to raise awareness amongst everyday Australians about skyrocketing excess deaths.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:





http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/mariazeee or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!





If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':





https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cbfbq-zerotime-collapse-of-western-civilization-.html



