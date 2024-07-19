Albania is Destroying Islam

Mirrored: https://old.bitchute.com/video/j50FYdJ-jj4/



Atheist Republic





A significant shift in religious demographics is occurring in Albania and Kosovo, with implications for the



historically Muslim-majority region. Albania's recent census revealed that Muslims now comprise only 45.7%



of the population, marking the first time in over two centuries that they are not the majority. Simultaneously,



the number of non-religious individuals and Orthodox Christians has increased. Meanwhile in Kosovo, a



controversial movement called the Movement for the Abandonment of the Islamic Faith has emerged, aiming



to counter religious extremism. The founder, Vesel Lekaj, stated their goal is to combat "extreme and political



Islam, but also... Serbian Orthodox extremism." This movement, with its slogan "Let's Just Be Albanians," has



sparked debate and legal scrutiny. Some supporters advocate for "Albanianism" as the true national identity,



reflecting a complex interplay between religious and national identities in the region. These developments



highlight a growing trend of secularization and a reevaluation of religious identity among ethnic Albanians.





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/



