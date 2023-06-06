Cells From Babies MURDERED In The 1960s Used In Vaccines

Get the hottest IGF1 on the market and heal the body God gave you at http://Vaccine-Police.com

Christopher Key is back with Stew to detail the dark history of vaccines and the babies that were murdered to create them.

A huge number of medicines and vaccines are produced using cell lines that derive their cell cultures from aborted children back in the 1960s.

The MRC-5 cell line was made from a 14-week-old aborted baby boy and was used in the creation of Hepatitis A and Polio vaccines

The WI-38 cell line was made from a baby girl aborted at about 3 months

Is the use of the cell lines from aborted babies causing the epidemic of gender confusion we are seeing in young people?

In 1965 4% of the U.S. population had chronic disease.

By 2015 the number had risen to a staggering 46% in children.

There is no safe vaccine because they are bioweapons.

However, currently the CDC recommends 72 vaccines for children and newborns.

The solution is to take care of your body and eliminate toxins.

One of the best ways to do this is by taking glutathione.

IGF1 from Vaccine Police will give your body the nutrients it needs to rebuild, regrow, rejuvenate, and build up your immune system.



Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network