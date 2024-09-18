Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 16, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2379 - What’s up with another attempt on Trump? -Does change come when people draw a line in the sand? -Why is it important to build people up? -What is going on with boar’s head deli meat plant? -What happens when all these large companies want to manipulate the market and take over privately owned businesses? -What are the major factors in aging? -What vitamin are pregnant women lacking? -Link between muscle/mobility and the foods/sugars you ingest. -Are blackrock, vanguard and state street tied together in most everything and do they control the chaos? -All raw material companies are owned by? -Sleep apnea and why the machines weren’t invented to be used all the time? What could cause sleep apnea? What vitamin can help with sleep?