Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 16, 2024

Episode 2379 - What’s up with another attempt on Trump? -Does change come when people draw a line in the sand? -Why is it important to build people up? -What is going on with boar’s head deli meat plant? -What happens when all these large companies want to manipulate the market and take over privately owned businesses? -What are the major factors in aging? -What vitamin are pregnant women lacking? -Link between muscle/mobility and the foods/sugars you ingest. -Are blackrock, vanguard and state street tied together in most everything and do they control the chaos? -All raw material companies are owned by? -Sleep apnea and why the machines weren’t invented to be used all the time? What could cause sleep apnea? What vitamin can help with sleep?

