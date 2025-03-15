© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Slovak Government Official Claims DNA in Vaccines Turns People into "GMOs," Sparks Global Outrage"
The vaccinated are now officially GMO!
"I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism. "
Peter Kotlár, a Slovak doctor who serves as the government's representative for Robert Fic's investigation into the management and use of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed during a press conference held on March 11, 2025, that "all 34 analyzed batches of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain dangerously high levels of DNA, potentially transforming recipients into genetically modified organisms."
