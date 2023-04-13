Dr. Robert Young, Tom Ballantyne join Dr. Swan - When Science & Spirituality Meet.... Truth vs Deception

Dr's for Humanity: Dr. Robert Young and Tom Ballantyne discuss their recently launched book, Truth vs Deception, with Dr. Swan! This interview covers many of the important events happening in our time.

This important book takes you through the events of this plandemic, at the same time highlighting truth, bringing light to the true facts of the medical illusion, false narratives and the concentration camp of false reason the world has been indoctrinated into.

We put the narratives into true medical perspective with Dr. Young's vast, expert health and healing expertise and advice, adding a higher spiritual perspective and also touch on the political arena and the possible sting operation around Operation Warp Speed.

Truth vs Deception: https://www.amazon.com/TRUTH-vs-DECEPTION-Liberty-Covid-19/dp/B0BZF59C17/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

https://www.amazon.com/pH-Miracle-Balance-Reclaim-Health/dp/0446556181/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2HSCQ0ZX8FI4K&keywords=ph+miracle+book+dr+robert+young&qid=1681247787&sprefix=pH+miracle%2Caps%2C131&sr=8-1

Join our mailing list to receive updates, offers, news and views: https://www.sacredbyswan.org/vulj15xtf4

Dr. Robert Young: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/

Tom Ballantyne Jr.: https://www.thetrumpauthor.com/

Dr. Swan: https://www.sacredbyswan.com/



