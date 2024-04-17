BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ph.D. Scientist Willie Soon Easily Debunks Climate Change Propaganda
100 views • 04/17/2024


Mar 9, 2023

Willie Soon, Ph.D. speaks at The Heartland Institute's 15th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC15) on Feb. 25, 2023. Soon is both an astrophysicist and a geoscientist based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is the receiving editor in the area of solar and stellar physics for the journal New Astronomy. In his presentation at The Heartland Institute's 15th International Conference on Climate Change, Soon takes on the assertion that climate change is primarily driven by anthropogenic means.


The Fifteenth International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC15) featured more than 50 speakers who are top scientists in their fields and policy experts from around the world. Each edition of these conferences attracts scientists, legislators, environmentalists, and more all discussing their views on climate science, the idea that there is a crisis, efforts to educate the public, views on the state of discourse, and more.


Visit these sites for more great climate information from The Heartland Institute:


PLAYLIST FOR THE WHOLE 2023 HEARTLAND INSTITUTE CLIMATE CONFERENCE:



 • 2023 Climate Conference (ICCC15)


Heartland's climate issue suite

https://heartland.org/topics/environm...


Environment & Climate News

https://heartlanddailynews.com/catego...


Climate Realism

https://climaterealism.com/


Climate at a Glance

https://climateataglance.com/


Our latest climate conference

https://climateconference.heartland.org/

climate changepropagandawarmingweatherco2ph d scientist willie sooneasily debunksthe heartland institute
