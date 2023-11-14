Hi Tech Hi Speed Tunnelling Machines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Nov 14, 2023
Our Topic today is Hi Speed, Hi Technology, Nuclear Powered and in some cases off World Technology powered Tunnelling Machines. We hear the Testimony of Dr. Winston Wu that was taken by train through one of these tunnels. We also take a look at dreams and visions that describe these tunnels and what they are being used for in our world today.
00:00 - High Speed Tunneling Machine
04:18 - Dr. Winston Wu
07:28 - Research
10:05 - Hourglass of Grace
12:49 - War Has Started
14:24 - Dream of Invasion
17:35 - Terrorist Cells
26:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen
