Tax Returns Filed, a Printer Installed, and a Word from Jennifer
Martus for Truth
Martus for Truth
36 followers
8 views • 5 months ago

I originally just wanted to document that I had filed my taxes on time, then I got home and a new printer was waiting for me, then my friend, Jennifer, left a voicemail, and the last few days it has occurred to me what a fine witness she is giving by submitting as unto the Lord. She does ask for, and is in desperate need of, prayer, so keep praying, folks!

#Prayer, #Deliverance, #WhatAWitness

