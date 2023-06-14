How to Protect Yourself from Scams and Fakes?

Have you ever been offered an opportunity that seemed just too good to be true? How did you figure out whether it was too good to be true, or not? Did you just not do it and miss out, or did you do it and lose out? I’m working in an environment where there are hundreds of opportunities and new ones are presented to me on a weekly basis, some of which look fabulous. But are they? I have figured out several steps to spotting which ones are scams which ones could be real. My years of experience in business, finance, website building, and an inquiring mind, has made it easier for me to spot a scam than for some other people. I have also noticed that many people don’t know how to tell on Facebook when somebody who sends a friend request is a real person or a fake person, and some of the same rules apply here.

