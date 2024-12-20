🔥🔥Live EXCLUSIVE With Patrick Wood On Drones, Bitcoin, Artificial Intelligence, Transhumanism🔥🔥





It’s a lot.



Today we unpack the Technocracy with the second interview in three weeks with Patrick Wood the founder of www.technocracy.news foremost expert in the world on this topic. What are the benefits and drawbacks of these technological advancements, who are the players and how do we reign it all in?



Tune in today at noon!!



SJ Show Notes



Follow Patrick on TWITTER: @stoptechnocracy

Subscribe to Technocracy: www.technocracy.news



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 19, 2024:



Congress Warns Failure To Pass Spending Bill Might Delay Destruction Of The Country: https://babylonbee.com/news/Congress-Warns-Failure-To-Pass-Spending-Bill-Might-Delay-Destructio-Of-The-Country



AI Mega-Data Centers Are Sending Global Electricity Demand Soaring: https://www.technocracy.news/ai-mega-data-centers-are-sending-global-electricity-demand-soaring/



The war on liberty: This is bigger than the two-party system: https://www.stridentconservative.com/the-war-on-liberty-this-is-bigger-than-the-two-party-system/



Elon Musk Seeks Government Liability Protection For TESLA: https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2024/12/19/what-elon-bought/



Frontier AI Learns To Scheme, Deceive, Mislead, Sandbag: https://www.technocracy.news/frontier-ai-learns-to-scheme-deceive-mislead-sandbag/



