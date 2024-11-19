Huge study: COVID jab causes 138% higher risk of cognitive impairment, 23% Alzheimer’s

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1849201959254831428
Full 1 hour long interview with dr. Makis:
Study referred to by dr. Makis:
‘A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer’s disease’ by Jee Hoon Roh et al.
https://academic.oup.com/qjmed/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103/7684274
The researchers analyzed the health data of 558 THOUSAND randomly selected inhabitants of Seoul aged 65 and above. They compared vaxxed with unvaxxed and found 23% increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and 138% increase risk of mild cognitive impairment:
“Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI [Mild Cognitive Impairment] and AD [Alzheimer’s Disease)] in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (odds ratio [OR]: 1.225; ... P = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; ... P < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group. No significant relationship was found with vascular dementia or Parkinson’s disease.”
Mechanisms how COVID jabs could cause brain damage: blood clots in brain’s circulation, brain inflammation, possibly (small) brain bleeds. The lipid nanoparticles which encapsulated the mRNA have been designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, so the jab can also cause inflammation in the brain. This wouldn’t be so bad if the jab stayed in the shoulder, but it doesn’t.
