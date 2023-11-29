👨‍💻Website:

https://www.austinparry.org/





💰Donate:

https://cash.app/$austinparry44





The Austin Parry Show Ep. 71! Analysis and discussion about the Alien Race, the Anunnaki! Did the Anunnaki create humans? How do they compare to other aliens? Where are they now? 🛸👽🚀





Follow me on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, Brighteon, and Bitchute.





🔴https://m.youtube.com/@AustinParryShow

🔵https://www.facebook.com/profile.phpid=100070728086703&mibextid=LQQJ4d

🟢https://rumble.com/user/AustinParryShow

⚪️https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QrVqMR1i32aA/

🟠https://www.brighteon.com/channels/austinparryshow









Please like, follow, subscribe, leave a comment and share the show with your friends. Thank you guys, love you. ❤️