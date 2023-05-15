© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vasily Nebenzya, permanent representative of Russia to the UN:"External debt of Ukraine in 2022 rose to a record $132 billion, or 89% of GDP. According to forecasts, at the end of this year, it will exceed 100%. Enormous large funds allocated to Ukraine through the IN, the EU, and Washington are driving this country [Ukraine] into a debt hole."