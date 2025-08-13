Obama's secret coup: How intel agencies & media tried to overthrow Trump - Papadopoulos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama's secret coup: How intel agencies and media tried to overthrow Trump
"We basically were living in a banana republic under Obama in which the media was willing and wilfully cooperating with this scandal," says Former Trump Advisor George Papadopoulos.
🗣 "That's what really differentiates what we have seen historically in some of the most dark, disturbing totalitarian systems versus what the Obama regime put the American people through," he stresses.
💥💥💥 Papadopoulos exposed the Russiagate hoax:
🔴 Obama's Intel Coup: CIA/FBI and foreign agencies and media manufactured the Russia collusion lie
🔴 Media Complicity: press acted as a propaganda arm – unlike in dictatorships where journalists expose corruption
"Barack Obama will go down in history as one of the most corrupt and evil presidents that America has ever seen," Papadopoulos adds.