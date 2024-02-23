New York🔥Thanks Investors & Truckers! NY is a Loser! Truckers for Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔥 NY is a Loser! Truckers for Trump NYC Shutdown: No-Go Zone Declared Trump Truckers NYC Crisis 2024
NYC faces complete shutdown as truckers threaten to paralyze state, ‘New Yorkers must stock up’. Why are US truckers boycotting New York City and will they be able to paralyze the city?
Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank says New York IS A LOSER STATE and he will no longer invest in ‘loser’ New York.