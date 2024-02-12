BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KLAUS SCHWAB TO WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT: HUMAN FUSION
52 views • 02/12/2024
KLAUS SCHWAB TO WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT: HUMAN FUSION WITH TECHNOLOGY IS HAPPENING

The World Government Summit opened today in Dubai. The WHO Secretary General denied that his organization is plotting to seize control of national, state, and local health emergency powers. Klaus Schwab told the delegates to prepare for human fusion with machines. And Tucker Carlson said Vladimir Putin is open to making a deal with the West to end the war in Ukraine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/12/2024

Keywords
trunewsfundingmoneyzionistnew yorkdemocratic socialists of americazionist fundingbig layoffs comingthe pay off and the bribe she was offer a bribe money money money
