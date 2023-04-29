Rep Comer Reveals Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Intimidating Witnesses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep James Comer:
“The Hunter Biden legal team, they're testing the limits, I'll put it like that with with respect to witness intimidation…the communications director for the White House continues to tweet out, retweet and things trying to intimidate me for having the audacity to investigate. We've got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward they fear for their lives.”
https://rumble.com/v2kzsf2-rep-comer-reveals-hunter-bidens-legal-team-intimidating-witnesses.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6