EXCLUSIVE: JOEL SALATIN EXPOSES WEF AGENDA! - Is He Joining The Trump Administration?

Josh Sigurdson talks with Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms, an entrepreneur and farmer who for years has fought against Monsanto, factory farming and dependence pushing for people to homestead and/or farm and not be dependent on the system.

We previously interviewed Joel in 2017 regarding Monsanto. Now, 8 years later, we delve into the massively expanded technocratic grid as more than ever, people are dependent on grocery stores, the grid and AI, weakened by design.

The World Economic Forum agenda is to destroy self sustainability and make people weak slaves to technocracy. Eventually they want food rations and carbon credit scores. They're already being rolled out to some degree and with the 2024 United Nations Pact For The Future, this problem is encroaching quicker than ever.

The climate lobby attempting to bring down farms is more alive than ever. There are solutions however which Joel Salatin has spent decades teaching people.

There is also a rumor circulating that Joel Salatin was picked to head the USDA. He explains this and more in this interview.





World Alternative Media

2025