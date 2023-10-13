There is No Asterisk or Exception Clause in the United States Constitution | Guest Host on America Unhinged

If you were to listen to most of our elected officials, you’d think that there’s an asterisk in the United States Constitution which allows them to strip you of your Constitutional Rights under certain circumstances.





We’ve recently heard Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire make this argument in regards to the New Mexico Governor attempting to take away the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of her state. Ron DeSantis also effectually made this argument when he locked down the state of Florida during the covid “scamdemic”, which even saw pastors like Rodney Howard-Browne in his state getting arrested for continually holding church services during the tyrannical rule of Governor DeSantis.





I’ve recently begun guest hosting Dr John Diamond’s show America Unhinged every other Tuesday on BrighteonTV, and during my initial episode I tackled this important constitutional issue. To be clear, last I checked, there’s no exception clause in the US Constitution.





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.





Do you own an America First company and want to find like-minded customers? Start advertising on Gab to help grow your business and support a free speech platform. Start advertising today at https://jeffdornik.com/gab!





Why have a Cup of Sleepy Joe when you can have a Cup of Freedom? Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and fire-roasted on Main Street USA… and it tastes like FREEDOM! Use code JEFF for a huge discount when you order today. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com





Buy precious metals from an America First company. Our Gold Guy has some of the best rates in the entire industry and will help you find the perfect strategy to protect your wealth. Fill out the form and let them know that Jeff Dornik sent you. https://ourgoldguy.com





New covid variants are spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. https://jeffdornik.com/zstack





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.