BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

There is No Asterisk or Exception Clause in the United States Constitution | Guest Host on America Unhinged
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 10/13/2023

If you were to listen to most of our elected officials, you’d think that there’s an asterisk in the United States Constitution which allows them to strip you of your Constitutional Rights under certain circumstances. 


We’ve recently heard Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire make this argument in regards to the New Mexico Governor attempting to take away the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of her state. Ron DeSantis also effectually made this argument when he locked down the state of Florida during the covid “scamdemic”, which even saw pastors like Rodney Howard-Browne in his state getting arrested for continually holding church services during the tyrannical rule of Governor DeSantis.


I’ve recently begun guest hosting Dr John Diamond’s show America Unhinged every other Tuesday on BrighteonTV, and during my initial episode I tackled this important constitutional issue. To be clear, last I checked, there’s no exception clause in the US Constitution.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


Do you own an America First company and want to find like-minded customers? Start advertising on Gab to help grow your business and support a free speech platform. Start advertising today at https://jeffdornik.com/gab!


Why have a Cup of Sleepy Joe when you can have a Cup of Freedom? Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and fire-roasted on Main Street USA… and it tastes like FREEDOM! Use code JEFF for a huge discount when you order today. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com 


Buy precious metals from an America First company. Our Gold Guy has some of the best rates in the entire industry and will help you find the perfect strategy to protect your wealth. Fill out the form and let them know that Jeff Dornik sent you. https://ourgoldguy.com 


New covid variants are spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. https://jeffdornik.com/zstack 


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsconstitutionpodcastron desantisthe daily wireflorida governormichael knowlesconstitutional rightslockdowncovid pandemicmask mandatesamerica unhinged2024 electiondr john diamondthe jeff dornik show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy