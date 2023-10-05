BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE NEXT GRIFT: TAMARA LICH WANTS TO KNOW..."HAVE YOU FORGOT WHAT I DID YET"?
30 views • 10/05/2023

HELL NAAAWH! WHAT? LOL...

Yeah man, in case you've forgotten, she was the one who set up the trucker rally support thru the left handed operatives known as "GoFundMe". The number one thing aovent needs is funding. As a POLITICIAN(THATS WHAT SHE WAS), Tamara knew that more than anyone. GoFundMe had already proven they're ability to confiscate funds for things they didn't like and I'll be damned if she didn't do it. And just put it out in the open to be attacked. And so it did. And so ended the most important rally of my lifetime. DOA. Becuz of Tamara Lich, in my opinion. She's wondering if you've forgot? Have you? Will you allow a traitor to walk right back in and do this again? Just wondering. Spread the word. This chick is being portrayed like a freedom fighter and promoted right now. Give her birds y'all. Remind her we don't forget shit like that. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivaltraitortamara lich
