Spring Food Storage Check

This video is about checking my food storage after winter and I was quite pleased as there was no rodent damage and no tins exploded or anything to cause any serious damage. I also checked the food in the fridge and the freezers as some of that was damaged and I had to throw it out. But not as much as I thought. At the moment anyway the food storage is under control. No rodents to find or see or no droppings or no new droppings or nothing so maybe either there’s still in the hills because it’s winter and will invade in the spring. I hope they don’t or they have told themselves don’t go in there because there’s rat poison around as I have put biscuits out in various obvious places. Then I will see if they’ve been moved and one was, but I don’t know what moved it because it didn’t move it very far and it didn’t have any teeth. So I don’t know what it was and there’s no droppings around. But rats are very smart and the one I had in the house he didn’t leave any droppings anywhere visible only in the drawer, we found out where he was because it stunk so much.











