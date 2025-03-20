© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Krasnoyaruzhsky direction, Belgorod border area. Footage from the "Upyr" kamikaze drone operator, pursuing AFU equipment retreating from our border. As you can see, an armored fighting vehicle is burning, a tank has already been stopped by a previous strike, the drone operator is conducting additional reconnaissance and finishing off the Ukrainian tank. The fighting continues.