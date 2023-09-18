BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Reason Women Struggle With Depression and Discontentment - Julie Wright
When Adam and Eve fell into sin in the garden, the curse of the woman was multi-faceted. Genesis tells us that a woman’s desire would be for her husband, and Julie Wright believes this may be at the root of the modern woman’s tendency toward depression and discontentment. Julie, who is an author, speaker, and founder of “Live Loved Ministries,” explains why women are perpetually chasing after love, affirmation, and validation. She also explains why God is the only one who can fill that empty hole in your life and how recognizing this truth and embracing it allows women to love others from a place of complete wholeness.



TAKEAWAYS


Julie’s book, Redeeming Eve: When a Woman Lives Loved, explores the intricacies of walking through discontent from a Biblical standpoint


Accepting and embracing the love of Christ allows a woman to love fully and live in the moment


Nothing apart from Christ can ever eternally fulfill you - not even the love of your spouse or children


There are some things that only God can heal, and there are some holes that only the Lord can fill in your heart



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Refuge at Lost Creek: https://www.therefugeatlostcreek.org/ 

Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA 

Redeeming Eve Book: https://bit.ly/3P1UHzH 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JULIE WRIGHT

Website: https://juliewright.org/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3LkNVmo


🔗 CONNECT WITH LIVE LOVED

Website: https://liveloved.teachable.com/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3rezpWB

Podcast: https://bit.ly/48gOJCC


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina 

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ 

Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/ 

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
godchristdepressionmarriageadamevespousetina griffincounter culture mom showjulie wrightlive loved ministries
