The Real Reason Women Struggle With Depression and Discontentment - Julie Wright

When Adam and Eve fell into sin in the garden, the curse of the woman was multi-faceted. Genesis tells us that a woman’s desire would be for her husband, and Julie Wright believes this may be at the root of the modern woman’s tendency toward depression and discontentment. Julie, who is an author, speaker, and founder of “Live Loved Ministries,” explains why women are perpetually chasing after love, affirmation, and validation. She also explains why God is the only one who can fill that empty hole in your life and how recognizing this truth and embracing it allows women to love others from a place of complete wholeness.







TAKEAWAYS





Julie’s book, Redeeming Eve: When a Woman Lives Loved, explores the intricacies of walking through discontent from a Biblical standpoint





Accepting and embracing the love of Christ allows a woman to love fully and live in the moment





Nothing apart from Christ can ever eternally fulfill you - not even the love of your spouse or children





There are some things that only God can heal, and there are some holes that only the Lord can fill in your heart







