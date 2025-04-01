Throughout history, faithful Christians have kept the Days of Unleavened Bread.





What is the significance of unleavened bread, anyway? In fact, what is leaven? What are obvious and less obvious foods that contain leaven?





How does leaven relate to sin? What lessons can we possible learn from the Days of Unleavened Bread? Indeed, what lessons does God want us to learn.





Can our pride interfere with what we should change in our lives?





Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel deal with these issues and even show some leaven containing items.





Read the full article to this video titled 'What is Leaven?’ at URL

https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/what-is-leaven/