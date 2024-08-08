BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch this incredible interview with Dr Bryan Ardis and EPW Filters founder Eric Zapori.
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
136 followers
496 views • 9 months ago

In this episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis welcomes Eric Zapori, owner of HD Water New York, a trusted partner in providing safe and clean water solutions. Together, they discuss the critical importance of water quality and the alarming contaminants often found in our water supply. Eric shares his personal journey and motivation for founding his company, driven by shocking discoveries of water contamination in his own community on Long Island.

The conversation delves into the widespread issues with municipal water systems, highlighting contaminants like uranium, radium, and PFAS—known to pose significant health risks. Eric explains how outdated infrastructure and practices contribute to these problems and emphasizes the importance of being aware of what is in our water. He provides insights into how consumers can check their water quality using resources like the Environmental Working Group (EWG) website.

Dr. Ardis and Eric also explore the health implications of high chlorine levels in water, drawing parallels between water safety and broader public health concerns. Eric shares practical advice on the latest water filtration technologies that can help eliminate harmful substances, ensuring safer water for drinking, bathing, and other everyday uses. This episode is a vital resource for anyone concerned about water quality and the steps they can take to protect their health.

dr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showepw filters
