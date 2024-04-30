NYU Students Don't Know What They are Protesting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
"NYU STUDENT PROTESTERS - WHY ARE YOU PROTESTING?
STUDENT #1:
"I don't know. I'm pretty sure there's something about Israel... Do you know what NYU is doing? [Looks at friend] Why are we protesting?"
STUDENT #2:
"I wish I was more educated."
#1:
"I'm not either.""