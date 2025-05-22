Concussions Part 2 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Chapters

00:00:20- What is a stress x-ray?

00:03:23- How do you deal with adhesions and overstretched ligaments? Will chiropractic handle that, or do you need another type of therapy?

00:07:31- What else can I do to help me go to sleep? I just had a stroke 2 weeks ago. I’m a female, 51 years old, having trouble going to sleep.

00:10:56- Can an old jaw fracture and concussion cause panic disorder that turns into POTS dysautonomia? Can it be treated? I also developed reactive hypoglycemia, now diabetic. I have MTHFR and COMT gene and gut issues due to gluten intolerance.

00:14:57- Car accident 2003. Broke 14 ribs. Most in my back on the left side. Pneumothorax, transected aorta, and lacerated spleen. I also had damage to my right knee and right hand/arm. I just survive. I don't thrive.