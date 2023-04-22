© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f154ice94
中共通过水军在网络上散布虚假信息，试图将病毒来源嫁祸给美国德特里克堡。
The CCP spread false information on the Internet, trying to accuse the US of creating the CCP virus at Fort Detrick.
