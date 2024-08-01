BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Food Supply Vulnerable to Next Attack (Jeff Raymond 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2100 followers
357 views • 9 months ago

🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com

The safest, fastest way to produce food!


Jeff Raymond from Eden Grow Systems discusses the stress points in food delivery and payment systems and how vulnerable integrated systems are for communications around the world. He also expands of Rings of Defense for food growing from gardens further out and storable foods close in.


Sign Up For Show Notes https://www.oilseedcrops.org/miac-radio-show/



David DuByne


 https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast


[email protected]








Keywords
agriculturegardeningsolutionsgrow food indoorsdavid dubynecrop lossesgrowing foodnew eraadapt 2030food priceseconomic cyclesjeff raymondfood energywhats happening right nowimmediate outlookhistorical cycleseden grow systemshow expensive will food getvertical agriculturetower grow systemssolutions for food growingfood shortages are cominghow to grow your own foodeden grow towersgrow what you want
