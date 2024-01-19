Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv

Why Use Methylene Blue for Cancer - Dr. Eric Berg - https://bit.ly/3GdRSqc

Methylene Blue Effective Septic Shock Symptoms Treatment - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/373V5

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Methylene Blues Safe And Unsafe Doses - (Science Based)





One question people ask me almost daily in regards to ingesting Methylene Blue, which is a potent nootropic that also has a broad spectrum of healing and detox effects, is what is the safe and unsafe dosing?





To answer this question, I have made this video, "Methylene Blues Safe And Unsafe Doses - (Science Based)," where I share with you the science-based safe and unsafe dosing so that you can make sure you are staying safe when dosing yourself with Methylene Blue!





If you want to learn about this, watch this video "Methylene Blues Safe And Unsafe Doses - (Science Based)" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno