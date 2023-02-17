ANTIFA trying to get people in office!!? Meet Jessica Piper, is she Antifa? What is she teaching in public schools?

Research what I show in this video for yourself:





After asking this lady (Jessica Piper) who wants to represent my home state Missouri a serious question, I got a quick response by around 5 people saying I'm "gross." A weird response for someone who wants to represent a district in my state. Answering like a child. You want to represent a state you should be able to answer questions. So that inspired me to investigate.





One of the people who was quick to call me "gross" had in their bio "antifa." I was like wow, is this lady possibly antifa? You watch the video and decide for yourself.





Go to twitter and try what I tried, easy way to find out their "secret" "warrior" antifa networks. I feel sorry for these people actually. They need to humble themselves before God.





But what is stranger is it seems like many of these "antifa" "warriors" may already been in positions of Government working to destroy it. Pretty sure antifa is anti-government all the way. Funded by private companies acting in government (the exact definition of facisim).





I have my issues with large government but trying to bring it down through deception is not the way. That is working for satan, satan is the deciever, satan has already been judged.







John 16:11 "...and about judgment, because the prince of this world now stands condemned."





John 12:31 "Now is the time for judgment on this world; now the prince of this world will be driven out."





Psalm 94:16 "Who will rise up for me against the wicked? Who will take a stand for me against evildoers?"













This lady Jessica Piper, will never represent any position of power in the United States of America, any state, any city, any district, any country, any where, unless she knows Jehovah as Father. To be in a position of power moving forward you must know Jesus as your savior and lord, and God as your father. If not, sit down and get a real job you are not qualified to lead anyone. Especially in my state.





If this makes you any one upset. Get tougher skin and stop being an offendable wimp.





Watch this video first:



"Is ANTIFA trying to get people in office!!? Meet Jessica Piper, is she Antifa? A teacher in public schools?"

https://tv.gab.com/channel/plantman888/view/antifa-trying-to-get-people-in-63efafdc82eb948b50e5747b Don't be a spectator, take action! Expose this stuff guys, share with your representatives, your friends and families, investigate them. Expose evil. Jesus loves it. Jesus is Lord!









Watch her tiktok videos here this is how they are reaching Watch her tiktok videos here this is how they are reaching kids: https://www.tiktok.com/@jesspipermo?lang=en





And this podcast reveals a lot about her logic and character (listen at least from 8 minutes to about 15 you will see the hidden agenda, the whole thing is worth hearing to see how they are operating:

https://omny.fm/shows/chris-stigall/1-4-jessica-piper-dirt-road-democrat-podcast-host





But ya this is good reason to get rid of tiktok or not allow youth to use it. I think legislation is already in the works to keep youth from using social media. Great idea.







If that link doesn't work for you please reply I will send you another.





Please forward this email. People need to know how illogical people (maybe demonic) are trying to corrupt the youth, and intimidate opponents through social platforms, and "antifa" digital "warriors."