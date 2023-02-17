ANTIFA trying to get people in office!!? Meet Jessica Piper, is she Antifa? What is she teaching in public schools?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Research what I show in this video for yourself:
Go to twitter and try what I tried, easy way to find out their "secret" "warrior" antifa networks. I feel sorry for these people actually. They need to humble themselves before God.
But what is stranger is it seems like many of these "antifa" "warriors" may already been in positions of Government working to destroy it. Pretty sure antifa is anti-government all the way. Funded by private companies acting in government (the exact definition of facisim).
I have my issues with large government but trying to bring it down through deception is not the way. That is working for satan, satan is the deciever, satan has already been judged.
This lady Jessica Piper, will never represent any position of power in the United States of America, any state, any city, any district, any country, any where, unless she knows Jehovah as Father. To be in a position of power moving forward you must know Jesus as your savior and lord, and God as your father. If not, sit down and get a real job you are not qualified to lead anyone. Especially in my state.
If this makes you any one upset. Get tougher skin and stop being an offendable wimp.
Watch this video first:
"Is ANTIFA trying to get people in office!!? Meet Jessica Piper, is she Antifa? A teacher in public schools?"
https://tv.gab.com/channel/plantman888/view/antifa-trying-to-get-people-in-63efafdc82eb948b50e5747b
Watch her tiktok videos here this is how they are reaching kids: https://www.tiktok.com/@jesspipermo?lang=en
And this podcast reveals a lot about her logic and character (listen at least from 8 minutes to about 15 you will see the hidden agenda, the whole thing is worth hearing to see how they are operating:
https://omny.fm/shows/chris-stigall/1-4-jessica-piper-dirt-road-democrat-podcast-host
But ya this is good reason to get rid of tiktok or not allow youth to use it. I think legislation is already in the works to keep youth from using social media. Great idea.
If that link doesn't work for you please reply I will send you another.
Please forward this email. People need to know how illogical people (maybe demonic) are trying to corrupt the youth, and intimidate opponents through social platforms, and "antifa" digital "warriors."